May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Financial Stability
Facility(EFSF)
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 23, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.531
Reoffer price 99.531
Yield 1.927 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank &
JPMorgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1GOBCO
