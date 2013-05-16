May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 23, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.568
Yield 1.34 pct
Spread 54 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.3bp
Over the OBL 165
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, NAB & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under the issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0935287275
Data supplied by International Insider.