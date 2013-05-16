May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.568

Yield 1.34 pct

Spread 54 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.3bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, NAB & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under the issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0935287275

Data supplied by International Insider.