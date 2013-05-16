May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower UniCredit S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 150bp
Reoffer price 99.947
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 152bp
Payment Date May 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Morgan Stanley &
UniCredit Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0935795939
Data supplied by International Insider.