May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 150bp

Reoffer price 99.947

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 152bp

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Morgan Stanley &

UniCredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0935795939

Data supplied by International Insider.