UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date September 17, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.907
Reoffer yield 1.018 pct
Spread 24.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2018 UST
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, HSBC &
JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US29874QCK85
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.