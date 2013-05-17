SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Singapore gains on housing duty cuts

March 10 Singapore shares rose nearly 1 percent on Friday, led by real-estate stocks after the city-state lowered stamp duties on sale of residential properties, while most other regional markets fell as they braced for a U.S. rate hike as early as next week. Singapore cut stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties and eased some rules on borrowing thresholds, in an effort to relax property curbs imposed since 2009 to rein in the market.