UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2023
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.90
Reoffer price 99.90
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deka
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1PG2A5
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.