May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2023

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deka

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1PG2A5

