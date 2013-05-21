May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Stadtsparkasse Dusseldorf

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.61

Reoffer price 99.61

Yield 1.183 pct

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PG2A5

