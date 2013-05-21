May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Gecina SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 98.646

Reoffer price 98.646

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 165.5bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, HSBC, Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011502814

