Borrower Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.211

Reoffer price 99.211

Yield 3.0 pct

Spread 180.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Royal Bank

of Scotland

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

