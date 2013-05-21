May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.277

Reoffer price 99.277

Yield 1.359 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.4bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, KBC, LBBW & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) AAA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN BE0002434091

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.