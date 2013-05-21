UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corp (SEK)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date May 31, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.843
Yield 0.678 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp
over UST
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Marrill Lynch, Barclays, Mizuho &
Nomura
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.