May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corp (SEK)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date May 31, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.843

Yield 0.678 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp

over UST

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Marrill Lynch, Barclays, Mizuho &

Nomura

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.