May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date October 4, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.823

Reoffer price 99.823

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct ( 1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion rand

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0838228996

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.