May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2020
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 16bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 16bp
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ7G25
