May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2028

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.612

Reoffer price 98.612

Yield 2.487 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche bank,

JPMorgan & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R06C5

Data supplied by International Insider.