May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nomura Europe Finance NV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.42

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.3bp

over the 0.5 pct Febraury 23, 2018 OBL

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nomura, Erste, Natixis, Rabobank, RBS,

Swedbank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0937887379

