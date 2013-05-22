May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unedic

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.575

Reoffer price 99.575

Yield 1.314 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15.7

bp over the Interpolated bid yield

FRTR (April 2020 and October 2020)

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Helaba, NordLB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN FR0011503101

Data supplied by International Insider.