May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited

Guarantor Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

Issue Amount $7.5 billion

Maturity Date May 28, 2023

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.757

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

