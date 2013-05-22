May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.415
Reoffer price 99.415
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.6bp
Over the February 2023 DBR
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs International & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0937858271
