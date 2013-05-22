May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbank (KBN)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp

Reoffer price 100.145

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 15bp

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.15 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS089186439

