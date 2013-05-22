May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date June 11, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.3bp
Over the 0.625 pct April 2018 UST
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN US500769FR04
