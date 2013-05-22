May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date June 11, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.3bp

Over the 0.625 pct April 2018 UST

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769FR04

