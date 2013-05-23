May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date December 06, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 98.8275

Payment Date June 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Full fees 0.25

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0938932125

