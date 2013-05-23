Fitch Rates DBS Bank's Callable Range Accrual Notes 'AA-emr'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable) USD20m 15-year callable range accrual notes due 13 March 2032 (ISIN: XS1567334666) a rating of 'AA-emr'. The notes, whose terms and conditions are final, will be issued on 13 March 2017 under DBS's USD8bn structured note programme. The "emr" suffix indicates that the rating only reflects the counterparty credit risk of DBS and excludes the embedded