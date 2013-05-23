UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2037
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 106.088
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT
Payment Date June 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC RBCCM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0740808802
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.