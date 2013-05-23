Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON May 23 Wolfsburg completed a surprise victory in the women's Champions League final on Thursday, beating twice defending champions Olympique Lyon 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from Martina Mueller.
The German side became the first team to defeat the French champions in normal time in 120 games.
Favourites Lyon, who were appearing in their fourth straight final, dominated for large parts of the match but were unable to find a breakthrough at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium.
Wolfsburg, who were playing in the competition for the first time, struck the decisive blow when Mueller converted from the spot with 17 minutes of the game remaining after Laura Georges had handled.
German sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will contest Saturday's men's Champions League final at Wembley stadium.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.