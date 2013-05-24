May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower ENAG Energiefinanzierungs AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 14, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.255
Reoffer price 99.755
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90bp
Over Swiss Govt
Payment Date June 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0214925825
