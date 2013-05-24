May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower ENAG Energiefinanzierungs AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 14, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.255

Reoffer price 99.755

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90bp

Over Swiss Govt

Payment Date June 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0214925825

