May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2021

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.50 pct

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NORDLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NLB2F88

Data supplied by International Insider.