of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12.5bp

Issue price 99.83

Reoffer price 99.83

Payment Date May 31, 2018

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

The issue size will total 100 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1REZD3

