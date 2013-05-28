May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RCI Banque S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 06, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.696
Reoffer price 99.696
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB ,BBVA & UniCredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris & Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0940302002
