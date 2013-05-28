May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower QNB Finance Ltd
Guarantor Qatar National Bank S.A.Q.
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 27, 2016
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 100.510
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & QNB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0215159903
