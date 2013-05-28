May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PFZ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 227 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 15, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 103.985
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0215064343
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 21, 2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.075
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0215064350
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 217 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 2, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 101.01
Spread Minus 5.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0215064335
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.