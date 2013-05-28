May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 3bp
Payment Date June 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deuteche Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DHY3970
Data supplied by International Insider.