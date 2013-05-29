BRIEF-Tongyang Life Insurance to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 29, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date May 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000NLB2GA0
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.