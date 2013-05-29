May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower IDB Trust Services Ltd

Guarantor The Islamic Development Bank

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 04, 2018

Coupon 1.535 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barwa Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, CIMB, Natixis,

NBAD, NCBC, Royal Bank of Scotland & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London & Bursa Malaysia

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.