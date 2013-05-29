UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Match AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.211
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (Zurich branch)
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN CH0215278448
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources