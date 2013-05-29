May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedish Match AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.211

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (Zurich branch)

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN CH0215278448

Data supplied by International Insider.