May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price 99.940

Payment Date June 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas SA & Swedbank AB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0940680290

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.