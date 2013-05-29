BRIEF-DATA Communications Management Q4 shr loss $2.77
* Data Communications Management Corp announces fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Philip Morris International INC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2033
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 98.211
Reoffer price 98.211
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland &
Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* NV5 announces record fourth quarter and full year financial results
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: