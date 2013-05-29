BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caja Rural De Navarra Sociedad Coop
De Credito
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.624
Yield 2.957 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, DZ Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: