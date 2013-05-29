BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 06, 2025
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.553
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.8bp
over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank &
NAB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0940332504
