May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower F Van Lanschot Bankiers NV

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.872

Yield 3.153 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 262.7bp

Over the bund

Payment Date June 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ING, LBBW & Rabobank

Ratings BB+ (S&P), A- (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Data supplied by International Insider.