May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 05, 2016
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.864
Yield 2.798 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
ISIN XS0940658361
