BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 10, 2015
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.912
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Notes The issue size will total $2.0 billion
when fungible
ISIN XS0940730657
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: