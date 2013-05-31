TOKYO May 31 The Bank of Japan will consider
offering funds beyond one year in money market operations to
dampen bond market volatility, sources familiar with its
thinking said, in a sign of the bank's resolve to keep a spike
in yields from eroding the effect of its ultra-easy policy.
The longest period for which the central bank offers funds
in fixed-rate market operations is currently one year.
Central bankers are entertaining the idea of expanding that
to two years, for the first time ever, in order to bring more
flexibility by pumping longer-term cheap money into markets, as
advocated by some market participants at a meeting with BOJ
officials on Wednesday, the sources said.
Any such move would require a change in the BOJ's internal
rules and needs approval by its nine board members, who may
discuss the idea as early as its next policy review on June
10-11 after scrutinising market moves beforehand.
"Taming market volatility and putting downward pressure on
yields are the BOJ's priorities," one of the sources said.
"The idea must be scrutinised based on whether it meets the
BOJ's overall policy objective," another source said on
condition of anonymity.
For now, the BOJ feels it can soothe bond market jitters
through minor fine-tuning adjustments to its market operations
that were announced on Thursday, such as increasing the
frequency of its bond-buying auctions.
If bond market turbulence persists, however, the central
bank is ready to take further steps to keep bond yield rises in
check, including by offering two-year funds at a fixed rate of
0.1 percent in market operations, the sources said.
Some central bankers are hesitant about going that far as it
would give much greater authority to bureaucrats who conduct
day-to-day market operations. It would also effectively mean the
BOJ is committed to keeping interest rates at 0.1 percent for
two years, binding its hands on future monetary policy.
The Bank of Japan unleashed the world's most intense burst
of stimulus in April, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the
economy in less than two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2
percent inflation in roughly two years.
While the aggressive policy helped to boost share prices and
weaken the yen, the huge scale of the bank's bond-buying jolted
the bond market and drove up the benchmark 10-year yield to a
one-year high, hitting the key threshold of 1.0 percent.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, having initially appeared
unalarmed by the rise in yields, gave a warning to markets on
Thursday, saying the central bank will try to reduce volatility
as much as possible in order to apply strong downward pressure
on long-term yields.