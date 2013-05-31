May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date October 31, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 101.264

Reoffer price 101.264

Yield 2.334 pct

Spread 54 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2022 UKT

Payment Date June 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 650 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0849420905

Data supplied by International Insider.