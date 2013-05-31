UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower William Hill Plc
Guarantor William Hill Organisation Ltd
Issue Amount 375 million Sterling
Maturity Date June 05, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 4.25 pct
Spread 290.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2020 UKT
Payment Date June 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0941604307
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).