May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date June 27, 2018

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price 101.205

Payment Date June 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.825 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 20-2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0942602863

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.