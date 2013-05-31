BRIEF-Austock Group says Eric Barr has assumed role of chairman
* Eric barr has assumed role of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date June 27, 2018
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price 101.205
Payment Date June 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.825 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 20-2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0942602863
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate 3-day conference on electronic governance in New Delhi. 10:00 am: SEBI member G.Mahalingam and private equity firm heads
KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) is planning to launch soybean meal futures by end of this month, Wang Feng Hai, chief executive of the exchange told Reuters on Tuesday.