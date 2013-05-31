BRIEF-Vonovia confirms 2017 forecast for FFO 1 of 830-850 mln eur
* Vonovia says 2016 ffo 1 760.8 million eur versus Reuters poll average 759 million
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 400 million renminbi
Maturity Date June 18, 2015
Coupon 2.40 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.40 pct
Payment Date June 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Vonovia says 2016 ffo 1 760.8 million eur versus Reuters poll average 759 million
March 7 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday after rising about 0.7 percent in the previous session, as recent outperformers such as banks were hit by profit-taking with analysts warning markets could head for a phase of consolidation this week.
* Says successfully placed 4,095,124 treasury shares - gross proceeds of eur 51.1 million