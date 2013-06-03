June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.762
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46.1bp
Over the 3.0 pct Due 2020 DBR
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bayern Lb, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,
DZ Bank & Nord LB
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000DHY3988
