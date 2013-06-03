June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Eurofima (Europaeische Gesellschaft fuer die

Finanzierung von Eisenbahnmaterial)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 10, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 10bp

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Goldman Sachs International & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0942124057

Data supplied by International Insider.