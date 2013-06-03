June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 98.875
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 850 rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0875343591
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date December 11, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 111.625
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 4.3 billion rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
* * * *
Common terms
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Governing Law English
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
