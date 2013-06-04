June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 13, 2033

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0942224352

